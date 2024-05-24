RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,971,000 after buying an additional 469,280 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $15,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $34.53 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $491,696.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,337. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

