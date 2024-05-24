Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Sells $356,499.44 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $356,499.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 469,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 306.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

