Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 475 ($6.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.35).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 440.40 ($5.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,475.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 415.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.17.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.65), for a total value of £780,732.90 ($992,288.89). In other news, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($992,288.89). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic bought 8,049 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £32,678.94 ($41,533.99). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

