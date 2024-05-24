Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Lessened by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $150.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

