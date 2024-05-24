Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Lessened by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE:RCL opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $150.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.38.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
