Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $190,000 Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $472,516,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 385.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,545,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.33.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $476.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $379.77 and a 1 year high of $616.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

