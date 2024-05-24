Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $196,000 Investment in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $298.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at $509,980.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $146,150. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

