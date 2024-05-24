Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 117,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,425,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKK opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.39. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAKK shares. StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

