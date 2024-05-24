Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 70,371 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $1.24. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%. The business had revenue of $113.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

