RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $160.09 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 143.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,712 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $160,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.88 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day moving average is $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.71.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

