RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
RWS Price Performance
Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.27) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £659.27 million, a PE ratio of -2,571.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 157.20 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 284.40 ($3.61).
RWS Company Profile
