Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Raised to GBX 216

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 211 ($2.68) to GBX 216 ($2.75) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

SBRE stock opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.18) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 124 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.06. The firm has a market cap of £426.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,451.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Bryan Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £5,340 ($6,786.99). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 28,087 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12), for a total value of £46,905.29 ($59,615.26). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,218 shares of company stock valued at $568,963 in the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

