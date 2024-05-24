Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.08. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.