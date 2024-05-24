Sanford C. Bernstein Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $1,063.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $889.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.74.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after buying an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

