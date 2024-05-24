Sanford C. Bernstein Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $120.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $100.19 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

