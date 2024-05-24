Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives $9.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Savara from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Savara has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Savara by 411.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,407 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 332,706 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

