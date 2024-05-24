Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $255.41

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.41 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.27). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.25), with a volume of 97,771 shares trading hands.

Get Schroder Japan Trust alerts:

Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.44 million, a PE ratio of 656.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 243.37.

Insider Activity at Schroder Japan Trust

In other Schroder Japan Trust news, insider Philip Kay purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,303 ($25,804.52). 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.