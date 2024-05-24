Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $445.50

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.50 ($5.66) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.78). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.77), with a volume of 100,093 shares changing hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 445.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £432.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,428.57%.

Insider Activity

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

In other news, insider Jasper Judd acquired 2,283 shares of Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,953.88 ($12,651.09). Also, insider Marion Sears purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($55,922.72). Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

