Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.81

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $4.81. Schroders shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 175 shares traded.
Schroders Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
