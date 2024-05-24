Scotiabank Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$7.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQX
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
Insider Activity at Equinox Gold
In related news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$401,886.42.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.