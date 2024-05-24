Scotiabank Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$7.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.20.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

In related news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

