Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 22.5% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 30,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.55 and a 200-day moving average of $182.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.