Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Read Our Latest Report on GMED

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $67.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.