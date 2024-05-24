Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 11.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

