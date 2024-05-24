Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $496,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in FMC by 143.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FMC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FMC Stock Performance
NYSE:FMC opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95.
FMC Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.
Insider Transactions at FMC
In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.
FMC Company Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FMC
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.