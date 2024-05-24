Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,130 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,474 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $907,190,000 after buying an additional 173,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after buying an additional 280,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,823,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $196,183,000 after buying an additional 305,658 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $195,877,000 after buying an additional 597,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,249,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,916,000 after buying an additional 1,154,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $41.36 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.