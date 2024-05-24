Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) versus Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Conduit Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 1.02% 1.51% 0.76% Conduit Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -20.19%

Volatility & Risk

Shiseido has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduit Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shiseido and Conduit Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shiseido and Conduit Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $6.94 billion 1.80 $155.11 million $0.17 184.35 Conduit Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Conduit Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shiseido beats Conduit Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in San Diego, California. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of Corvus Capital Limited.

