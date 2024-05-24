Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sets New 12-Month High at $334.28

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $334.28 and last traded at $334.26, with a volume of 283837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock worth $3,154,736 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

