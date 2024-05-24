Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 424.40 ($5.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,078.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 343.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.