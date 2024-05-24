SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SI-BONE were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $56,010.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,868 shares of company stock worth $310,659. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIBN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

SIBN stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

