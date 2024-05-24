Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414,928 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $79,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 0.7% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 950,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $325,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $5.10 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

