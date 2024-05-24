Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $189.65

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and traded as high as $193.00. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $189.88, with a volume of 527 shares.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.89.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

