Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 28th

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 28th. The 1-200 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th.

Sintx Technologies Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of SINT opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.96% and a negative net margin of 318.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 959,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.23% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

