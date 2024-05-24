Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $207.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.19.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

