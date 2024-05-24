Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.19.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.08. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

