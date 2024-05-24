Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.19.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $154.58 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average of $180.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

