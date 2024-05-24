SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 962.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 657,312 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,340,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

