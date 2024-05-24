SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 1,011.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

