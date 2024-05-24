Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,260 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 14% compared to the average daily volume of 6,363 call options.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 265,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.94 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.