Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.92

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and traded as high as $49.08. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Stolt-Nielsen Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.