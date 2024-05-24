Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.12

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 19714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Report on SSYS

Stratasys Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stratasys by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,367 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 119,922 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Stratasys by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.