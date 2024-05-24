Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 38.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

