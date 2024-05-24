Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Sulliden Mining Capital shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Sulliden Mining Capital

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

