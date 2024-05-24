Synopsys’ (SNPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $615.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $586.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $390.20 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $557.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

