Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $41.36 on Thursday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

