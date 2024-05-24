Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $144.41 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

