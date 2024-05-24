Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.41.
Target Stock Performance
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.
Insider Activity at Target
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1,592.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 14.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 142.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Target by 11.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
