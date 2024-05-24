Target’s (TGT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $190.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $144.41 on Thursday. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

