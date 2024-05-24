Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,534.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,517 shares of company stock valued at $39,497,196 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.