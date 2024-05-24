TD Cowen Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $125.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.88.

NYSE:AER opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,236 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in AerCap by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,708,000 after acquiring an additional 215,460 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

