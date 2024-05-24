Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Universal alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Universal by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stock Down 12.7 %

NYSE UVV opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Universal Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.