Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,349 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Squarespace were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Squarespace by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Squarespace by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 195.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Squarespace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 104,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,448,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,798,728.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 562,430 shares of company stock worth $22,143,183. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company's stock.

Squarespace Stock Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.42 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Squarespace Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

